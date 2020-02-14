Clinton Schools

Monday

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrot coins, tri taters, chicken noodle soup and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and waffle.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, broccoli florets, hash brown patties, applesauce and animal crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Pork tenderloin on bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Thursday

Chicken and rice, peas, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Friday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk,cereal and PopTart.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Cheeseburger, french fries, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Thursday

Sloppy joes, potato wedges, baked beans and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Hot dog, tri tater, cauliflower and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage pancake sandwich and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, baked beans, sweet fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Wednesday

Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce and cheese, Mexican rice and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, corn, french fries, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cheese omelet and toast or cereal and toast.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, celery sticks with peanut butter, pears and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheeseburger, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - chicken drummies

Tuesday

Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - Mexican pizza.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - pulled chicken.

Thursday

Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and fruit. Entree' alt. - chicken strips.

Friday

Grilled chicken, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - hamburger.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Baked fish, roasted potatoes, broccoli slaw, fruit crisp and ice cream.

Wednesday

Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas, Mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday

Chili, tuscan greens, corn bread and tropical fruit.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate cream pie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Tags