Clinton Schools
Monday
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrot coins, tri taters, chicken noodle soup and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and waffle.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, broccoli florets, hash brown patties, applesauce and animal crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Pork tenderloin on bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Thursday
Chicken and rice, peas, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Friday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk,cereal and PopTart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Cheeseburger, french fries, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Sloppy joes, potato wedges, baked beans and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Hot dog, tri tater, cauliflower and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage pancake sandwich and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, baked beans, sweet fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Wednesday
Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce and cheese, Mexican rice and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, corn, french fries, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cheese omelet and toast or cereal and toast.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, celery sticks with peanut butter, pears and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheeseburger, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - chicken drummies
Tuesday
Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - Mexican pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - pulled chicken.
Thursday
Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and fruit. Entree' alt. - chicken strips.
Friday
Grilled chicken, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - hamburger.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Baked fish, roasted potatoes, broccoli slaw, fruit crisp and ice cream.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas, Mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday
Chili, tuscan greens, corn bread and tropical fruit.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate cream pie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
