Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday
Vegetable soup, turkey and swiss sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple. crumble.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat roll, tropical fruit and blueberry pie.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
