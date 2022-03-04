Clinton Schools

Monday

Pork tenderloin on bun, french fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.

Tuesday

Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, tater tots and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Wednesday

Beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Thursday

Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, baby carrots with ranch and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

Friday

Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday

Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, strawberries and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pears.

Thursday

Hot dog, potato wedges, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, grape filled crescent or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, romaine lettuce and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Thursday

Hot dog on bun, Baked Lays, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day.

Thursday

Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cherry cobbler.

Wednesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, kidney bean salad, marinated slaw, cottage cheese and peaches.

Thursday

Ham and potato au gratin, green peas, biscuit and lemon bar.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake,whole grain roll and mixed berry fruit crisp.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

