Clinton Schools
Monday
Pork tenderloin on bun, french fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Tuesday
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, tater tots and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Thursday
Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, baby carrots with ranch and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, strawberries and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pears.
Thursday
Hot dog, potato wedges, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, grape filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, romaine lettuce and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Hot dog on bun, Baked Lays, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day.
Thursday
Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Panko crusted fish, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cherry cobbler.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, kidney bean salad, marinated slaw, cottage cheese and peaches.
Thursday
Ham and potato au gratin, green peas, biscuit and lemon bar.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake,whole grain roll and mixed berry fruit crisp.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
