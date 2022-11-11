Clinton Schools
Monday
French bread pizza with marinara, steamed carrots, cauliflower with cheese sauce and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday
Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with ranch, breadstick and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, baked beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday
Shredded beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and apple slices.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberries.
Thursday
Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and applesauce.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and orange wedges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken Alfredo, lettuce, baby carrots, garlic bread and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk. mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.
Wednesday
Soft shell taco, cheese, lettuce, tomato, refried beans, salsa and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Barbecue smokies, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, craisings and pumpkin bread. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Panko crusted fish, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and peach cobbler.
Wednesday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, marinated slaw and chilled peaches.
Thursday
Ham and potato au gratin, peas, biscuit and lemon bar.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, whole grain roll and mixed berry crisp.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
