Clinton Schools

Monday

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, carrot coins, seasoned loop fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and cereal.

Tuesday

Beef and bean burrito, tater tots, carrot coins and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken quesadilla, tri tater, refried beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Macaroni and cheese, little smokies, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, crackers, baby carrots, cucumber slices and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, vegetable salad, romaine lettuce, strawberry cups and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheese omelet, sausage, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Tuesday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, fruit and pumpkin treat.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli slaw, whole grain roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Herb roasted pork loin, gravy, parslied buttered pasta, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Wednesday

Roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, wheat dinner roll and pumpkin pie.

Thursday

Closed.

Friday

Closed.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

