Clinton Schools
Monday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, carrot coins, seasoned loop fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and cereal.
Tuesday
Beef and bean burrito, tater tots, carrot coins and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, tri tater, refried beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Macaroni and cheese, little smokies, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, crackers, baby carrots, cucumber slices and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, vegetable salad, romaine lettuce, strawberry cups and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheese omelet, sausage, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, fruit and pumpkin treat.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli slaw, whole grain roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Herb roasted pork loin, gravy, parslied buttered pasta, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Wednesday
Roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, wheat dinner roll and pumpkin pie.
Thursday
Closed.
Friday
Closed.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
