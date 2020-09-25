Clinton Schools

Monday

Beef and cheese burrito, refried beans, carrot coins and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Tuesday

Chicken drummie, broccoli with cheese sauce, hash brown patties, sliced strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Grilled ham and cheese, sweet potato fries, cauliflower and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, brussel sprouts, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Friday

Ribette on bun, peas, tri taters and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Camanche Schools

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, triple cherry yogurt, Teddy Grahams and apple slices.

Wednesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, baby carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, baked beans, Mandarin oranges and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, peaches and hard boiled egg.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corndog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, spudsters, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, dinner roll, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Assorted deli meat, flat bread, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baby carrots, Baked Lays and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, marinara sauce, romaine lettuce, pineapple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.

Tuesday

Chicken salad sandwich, kidney bean salad and apple cinnamon coffee cake.

Wednesday

Turkey salad cold plate, whole grain crackers, cottage cheese and peaches.

Thursday

Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

