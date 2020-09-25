Clinton Schools
Monday
Beef and cheese burrito, refried beans, carrot coins and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Tuesday
Chicken drummie, broccoli with cheese sauce, hash brown patties, sliced strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Grilled ham and cheese, sweet potato fries, cauliflower and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, brussel sprouts, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Friday
Ribette on bun, peas, tri taters and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, triple cherry yogurt, Teddy Grahams and apple slices.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, baby carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, baked beans, Mandarin oranges and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, peaches and hard boiled egg.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corndog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, spudsters, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, dinner roll, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Assorted deli meat, flat bread, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baby carrots, Baked Lays and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, marinara sauce, romaine lettuce, pineapple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.
Tuesday
Chicken salad sandwich, kidney bean salad and apple cinnamon coffee cake.
Wednesday
Turkey salad cold plate, whole grain crackers, cottage cheese and peaches.
Thursday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
