Clinton Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, corn, tri taters, pineapple and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and donut.
Tuesday: Nachos with meat and cheese, refried beans, tater tots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, green beans, steamed broccoli and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday: Sausage and cheese muffin, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip, Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick with syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, orange wedges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday: Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and applesauce.
Thursday: Pasta bake, garlic toast, lettuce salad, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and mixed fruit.
Friday: Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast burrito and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, baby carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese or cereal.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on school made bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, crisscross fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and baked biscuit or cereal.
Thursday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole grain bread and Gravert’s apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.
Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday: Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday: Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday: Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Chicken fajita, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Vegetable egg bake, turkey sausage patty, hash browns, breaded tomatoes, pineapple and banana muffin.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and apple orchard bar.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, tossed salad, bread stick and peach crisp.
Friday: Loose meat sandwich on bun, potato salad, peas and seasonal fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
