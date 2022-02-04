Clinton Schools
Monday
Mini corn dogs, crinkle cut fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and fruit frudel.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.
Wednesday
Bosco sticks, marinara, broccoli, celery sticks, ranch dressing and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, corn, carrots, apple and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast with cheese.
Friday
Cheeseburger on bun, potato smiles, salad with ranch dressing and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and strawberry Pop-tart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pork fritter, french fries, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and applesauce.
Tuesday
Hot dog, tri tater, three bean salad and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pears.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and apple slices.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, hash brown patty, peas, carrots, strawberries and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and raisins.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mixed fruit cups and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, cheese, lettuce, refried beans, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Breaded fish sandwich on bun, cheese slice, french fries, coleslaw and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza Day.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole grain roll and applesauce cake.
Tuesday
Herbed baked cod, rice pilaf, spinach and onions, whole grain roll and rose pears.
Wednesday
White bean chili with chicken, tossed salad, corn bread, cottage cheese and peaches.
Thursday
Roasted turkey, gravy, baked sweet potato, peas, whole grain roll and pumpkin pan pie.
Friday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and orange pineapple cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
