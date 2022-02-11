Clinton Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Tuesday

Tony's pizza, cauliflower, ranch dressing, Normandy vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Nachos, meat sauce, refried beans,baby carrots, ranch dressing and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Thursday

Chicken and noodles, corn, peas and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Mozzarella cheese sticks, sauce, carrots, green beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Ravioli, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, sweet peas and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.

Thursday

Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk cinna-mini and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and strawberry applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken alfredo, bosco breadsticks, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.

Tuesday

Sloppy Joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, banana and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, cheese, lettuce, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli slaw, whole grain roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Herb roasted pork loin, gravy, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables and seasonal fruit.

Wednesday

Open faced turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts and apple crisp.

Thursday

Beef stew, chopped green salad, dressing, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.

Friday

Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, whole grain roll and tropical fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

