Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, potato wedges and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Tuesday
Corn dog, baked beans, carrot coins and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Thursday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, peas, green beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits and rice krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and peaches.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Pork fritter on bun, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Corn dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and applesauce.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescents and cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Baked Lays and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic breadstick, baby carrots and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, marinara cup, pineapple, romaine lettuce and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas and banana.
Tuesday
Chili, Tuscan greens, dressing, cornbread muffin and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Ham and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and peaches.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.
