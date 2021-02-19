Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, potato wedges and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Tuesday

Corn dog, baked beans, carrot coins and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Thursday

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, peas, green beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Camanche Schools

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.

Monday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits and rice krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and peaches.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Pork fritter on bun, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Corn dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and applesauce.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and pears.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescents and cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Baked Lays and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic breadstick, baby carrots and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, marinara cup, pineapple, romaine lettuce and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas and banana.

Tuesday

Chili, Tuscan greens, dressing, cornbread muffin and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and peaches.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate pie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.

