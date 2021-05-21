Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken fajita, refried beans, carrot coins and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Tuesday

Pepperoni pasta, broccoli florets, green beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Sloppy joe on bun, sweet potato puffs, capri mixed vegetables, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Thursday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, sliced strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Friday

Walking taco, peas, tater tots, Golden Delicious apple and Bug Bite cookies. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Corn dog, tri tater, three bean salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and fruit cocktail.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and applesauce.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and raisins.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corndog, Doritos, celery sticks, peanut butter and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh broccoli and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Rebel burger on made bun, cheese slice, potatoes, baked beans and fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg, ham and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, sidekicks and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, Baked Lay chips, baby carrots, apple slices and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.

Wednesday

Spaghetti, tuscan greens, breadstick, honeydew melon and blueberry pie.

Thursday

Fish wedge on bun, tarter sauce, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding square.

Friday

Brat, Lays chips, baked beans and brownie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

