Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken fajita, refried beans, carrot coins and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Tuesday
Pepperoni pasta, broccoli florets, green beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Sloppy joe on bun, sweet potato puffs, capri mixed vegetables, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Thursday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, sliced strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Friday
Walking taco, peas, tater tots, Golden Delicious apple and Bug Bite cookies. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Corn dog, tri tater, three bean salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and applesauce.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and raisins.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corndog, Doritos, celery sticks, peanut butter and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh broccoli and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Rebel burger on made bun, cheese slice, potatoes, baked beans and fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg, ham and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, sidekicks and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, Baked Lay chips, baby carrots, apple slices and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.
Wednesday
Spaghetti, tuscan greens, breadstick, honeydew melon and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Fish wedge on bun, tarter sauce, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding square.
Friday
Brat, Lays chips, baked beans and brownie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
