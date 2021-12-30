Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, french fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken drummies, spudster potatoes, corn, banana and Bug Bite cookies. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, carrot coins, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, salsa, green beans, tater tots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Monday

Pork fritter, seasoned curly fries, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pears.

Tuesday

Corn dog, french fries, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, butternut squash and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and raisins.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and applesauce.

Friday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and Mandarin oranges.

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, Romaine lettuce, applesauce cups and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken drumstick, corn, french fries, whole grain bread and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Friday

Chicken fajita, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, vegetable salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.

Wednesday

Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, whole grain bread and tropical fruit.

Thursday

Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.

Friday

Open faced turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts and apple crisp.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

