Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, french fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, spudster potatoes, corn, banana and Bug Bite cookies. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, carrot coins, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, salsa, green beans, tater tots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Monday
Pork fritter, seasoned curly fries, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pears.
Tuesday
Corn dog, french fries, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, butternut squash and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and raisins.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and applesauce.
Friday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and Mandarin oranges.
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, Romaine lettuce, applesauce cups and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, corn, french fries, whole grain bread and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Friday
Chicken fajita, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, vegetable salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.
Wednesday
Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, whole grain bread and tropical fruit.
Thursday
Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.
Friday
Open faced turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts and apple crisp.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
