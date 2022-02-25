Clinton Schools

Monday

Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Tuesday

Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick with syrup.

Wednesday

Cheese ravioli, marinara sauce, breadstick, tossed salad, steamed broccoli and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Thursday

Walking taco, refried beans, California vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.

Friday

Tony's pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Corn dog, french fries, baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and raisins.

Tuesday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, fresh cauliflower and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, sidekick and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast stick and peaches.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baked beans, sweet fries and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal.

Friday

Grilled cheese, french fries, vegetable salad, Mandarin oranges and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.

Tuesday

Unstuffed peppers over rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and tropical fruit.

Wednesday

Herbed baked cod, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli, cheese sauce, roll and blueberry crisp.

Thursday

Chili, crackers, coleslaw with raisins, cornbread and fresh fruit.

Friday

Liver and onions or chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, lime fruited Jello and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

