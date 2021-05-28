Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, hash brown patties, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, natural crisp fries, broccoli florets and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Uncrustables or ham or turkey sandwich, green beans, fresh vegetables and fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, raisins and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.
Friday
Grilled cheese sandwich, baked chips, carrots, celery and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, fruit pie and fresh pineapple.
Wednesday
Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and Hawaiian salad.
Thursday
Stuffed green pepper, carrots, banana bread, fresh fruit and rainbow sherbet.
Friday
Cheese lasagna, tossed salad, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.