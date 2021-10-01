Clinton Schools
Monday
Hamburger on bun, seasoned loop fries, green beans and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Tuesday
Oven roasted chicken, squash, potato cubes, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, spinach, California mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel half.
Thursday
Beef and cheese burrito, vegetarian beans, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, corn, hash brown patty and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Cheeseburger, tri tater, green beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry GoGurt and pears.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.
Thursday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, tri tater, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, baked biscuit with sausage patty or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheesy french bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.
Thursday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.
Friday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork and vegetable stir fry, Lo Mein noodles, egg roll, Mandarin and beet salad spice cake.
Tuesday
Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.
Wednesday
Potato encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit.
Thursday
Porcupine meatballs, sweet potato casserole, green beans, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.
Friday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.