Clinton Schools

Monday

Hamburger on bun, seasoned loop fries, green beans and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Tuesday

Oven roasted chicken, squash, potato cubes, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, spinach, California mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel half.

Thursday

Beef and cheese burrito, vegetarian beans, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, corn, hash brown patty and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Cheeseburger, tri tater, green beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry GoGurt and pears.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.

Thursday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, tri tater, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, baked biscuit with sausage patty or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheesy french bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.

Thursday

Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.

Friday

Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pork and vegetable stir fry, Lo Mein noodles, egg roll, Mandarin and beet salad spice cake.

Tuesday

Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.

Wednesday

Potato encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit.

Thursday

Porcupine meatballs, sweet potato casserole, green beans, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.

Friday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

