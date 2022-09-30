Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken wrap, crinkle cut fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, tri taters and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
French bread pizza, steamed mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Deli sandwich, Baked Lay's, coleslaw, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and raisins.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and peaches.
Friday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, three bean salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, bosco breadsticks and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baked beans, potato wedges and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Thursday
Taco in a bag with tomato, lettuce and cheese, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, cucumber slices, Mandarin oranges and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Fiesta pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Panko crusted fish, tater sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and blueberry cobbler.
Wednesday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, marinated slaw and chilled peaches.
Thursday
Ham and potato au gratin, peas, biscuit and lemon bar.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, whole grain roll and mixed berry crisp.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
