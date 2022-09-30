Clinton Schools 

Monday

Chicken wrap, crinkle cut fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, tri taters and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Wednesday

Barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

French bread pizza, steamed mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Deli sandwich, Baked Lay's, coleslaw, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and raisins.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and peaches.

Friday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, three bean salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken alfredo, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, bosco breadsticks and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baked beans, potato wedges and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.

Thursday

Taco in a bag with tomato, lettuce and cheese, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, cucumber slices, Mandarin oranges and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Fiesta pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, tater sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and blueberry cobbler.

Wednesday

Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, marinated slaw and chilled peaches.

Thursday

Ham and potato au gratin, peas, biscuit and lemon bar.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, whole grain roll and mixed berry crisp.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags

Trending Video