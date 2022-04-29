Clinton Schools

Monday

Tacos, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, potato wedges and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Tuesday

French toast sticks, sausage patty, hash brown, baby carrots with ranch and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-minis and cereal.

Wednesday

Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, curly fries and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, breadstick, tossed salad, ranch dressing, steamed broccoli and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.

Friday

Cheese french bread pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on stick and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Corn dog, tri tater, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and raisins.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Chicken fajitas, refried beans, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and egg muffin and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and peaches.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal

Wednesday

Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, celery sticks, peanut butter, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese or cereal.

Thursday

Soft shell taco, cheese, lettuce, vegetable salad, apple slices and apple churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and English muffin or cereal.

Friday

Grilled cheese, smiley potatoes, taco salad, peaches and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Spaghetti, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.

Tuesday

Vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, copper penny salad and fruit.

Wednesday

Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.

Thursday

Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit cup.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

