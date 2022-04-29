Clinton Schools
Monday
Tacos, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, potato wedges and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Tuesday
French toast sticks, sausage patty, hash brown, baby carrots with ranch and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-minis and cereal.
Wednesday
Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, curly fries and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, tossed salad, ranch dressing, steamed broccoli and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
Cheese french bread pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on stick and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Corn dog, tri tater, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and raisins.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Chicken fajitas, refried beans, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and egg muffin and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and peaches.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, celery sticks, peanut butter, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, cheese, lettuce, vegetable salad, apple slices and apple churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and English muffin or cereal.
Friday
Grilled cheese, smiley potatoes, taco salad, peaches and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Spaghetti, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.
Tuesday
Vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, copper penny salad and fruit.
Wednesday
Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.
Thursday
Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit cup.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.