Clinton Schools
Monday
No School.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg patty and toast.
Wednesday
Tony's pizza, sweet potato puffs, cauliflower and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Thursday
Ground beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Roast pork loin, baked beans, oven roasted potatoes, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No School.
Tuesday
Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.
Thursday
Hot dog, potato wedges, cauliflower and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel and Mandarin oranges.
Friday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage pancake sandwich and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No School.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Deli turkey on flour tortilla, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baked Cheetos, fruit snacks and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Thursday
Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, baby carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, pears and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No School.
Tuesday
Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - mexican pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - breaded chicken.
Thursday
Sloppy joe, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -meatball submarine sandwich.
Friday
French bread, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - grilled chicken.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked ham, sweet potato, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.
Tuesday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, ice cream and cupcake.
Wednesday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.
Thursday
Lentil potato soup, spinach salad, vinaigrette dressing, breadstick and orange.
Friday
Taco bake and snickerdoodle cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
