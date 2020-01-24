Clinton Schools
Monday
Barbecue ribette on bun, wax beans, carrot coins and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Tuesday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tri taters, corn and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodles, stewed tomatoes, mixed vegetables and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.
Thursday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, sliced strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Sloppy joe on bun, vegetarian beans, tater tots and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast and jelly.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pork tenderloin on bun, hash brown wedge, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, fresh broccoli and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, pears and sausage and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, little smokies, sweet peas, baby carrots, strawberries and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and pineapple.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables, raisins and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and strawberries.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, apple slices with caramel dip and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and banana.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel with cream cheese or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, potato cubes, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, french fries, green beans, peaches and peanut butter bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Thursday
Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and lettuce, Mexican rice and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Pepperoni breadstick, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and campfire bars. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Chicken fajita, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - sausage pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - pork ribette.
Thursday
Mozzarella sticks, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday
Pizza arts lunch. Entree' alt. - sack lunch.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast with vegetables, dinner roll and caramel glazed pears.
Tuesday
Lemon baked cod with tarter sauce or lemon pepper chicken breast, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.
Wednesday
Tomato basil soup, egg salad on wheat bun, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and orange fruit salad.
Friday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
