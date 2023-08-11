Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs and noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Cheeseburger on wheat bun, tater tot casserole, fruit and copper penny salad.
Friday
Meat lasagna, tuscan grens, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
