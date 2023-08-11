Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swedish meatballs and noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat roll and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Cheeseburger on wheat bun, tater tot casserole, fruit and copper penny salad.

Friday

Meat lasagna, tuscan grens, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

