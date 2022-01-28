Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken and noodles, corn, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and fruit frudel.

Tuesday

Sloppy Joes, seasoned loop fries, baby carrots, ranch dressing and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, and cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken drummies, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Thursday

Walking taco, refried beans, California blend vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, green beans, broccoli, ranch dressing and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Sloppy Joes, potato smiles, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, butternut squash and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and peaches.

Thursday

Corn dog, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Pasta bake, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and strawberry applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, dinner roll and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast boat or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Chili, crackers, whole grain bread, cucumber slices, fresh broccoli and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel with cream cheese cup or cereal.

Friday

Ham patty and cheese slice on hamburger bun, potato cubes, vegetable salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken tenders, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Sloppy Joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Cheese omelet, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken fajita, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Meatballs and marinara on bun, mozzarella cheese, cheesy hash browns, brussell sprouts, apple crunch salad and lemon meringue pie.

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and apple orchard bar.

Thursday

Chicken fettucini over pasta, sauteed zucchini, bread stick and peach crisp.

Friday

Cream of potato soup, loose meat sandwich, peas, carrots and seasonal fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

