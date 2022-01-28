Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken and noodles, corn, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and fruit frudel.
Tuesday
Sloppy Joes, seasoned loop fries, baby carrots, ranch dressing and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Thursday
Walking taco, refried beans, California blend vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, green beans, broccoli, ranch dressing and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Sloppy Joes, potato smiles, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, butternut squash and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and peaches.
Thursday
Corn dog, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Pasta bake, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, dinner roll and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast boat or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Chili, crackers, whole grain bread, cucumber slices, fresh broccoli and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel with cream cheese cup or cereal.
Friday
Ham patty and cheese slice on hamburger bun, potato cubes, vegetable salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Sloppy Joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Cheese omelet, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken fajita, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Meatballs and marinara on bun, mozzarella cheese, cheesy hash browns, brussell sprouts, apple crunch salad and lemon meringue pie.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and apple orchard bar.
Thursday
Chicken fettucini over pasta, sauteed zucchini, bread stick and peach crisp.
Friday
Cream of potato soup, loose meat sandwich, peas, carrots and seasonal fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.