Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple cup, Fritos and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced ham sandwich, carrottenies, applesauce and milk.
Wednesday
Corn dog, vegetables, banana and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, carrot and celery sticks, peach cup, cheese stick and milk.
Friday
Chicken patty on bun, vegetables, orange and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday
Vegetable stuffed bell pepper, cheese cubes, cantaloupe and honeydew mix, whole grain cereal bar.
Tuesday
Ham and cheese sandwich, Sunchips, fruit cocktail and oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Roast beef and Swiss sandwich, carrots and celery with ranch, fruited Jello and juice.
Friday
Chicken Caesar salad, banana oatmeal bread and mixed berries.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include: Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.