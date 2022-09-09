Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken and noodles, breadstick, peas, carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and mixed fruit cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Nachos with meat and cheese, refried beans, tater tots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, California mixed vegetables, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday
Sausage patty and cheese on English muffin, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, donut and yogurt.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, lettuce salad, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.
Tuesday
Sloppy Joe, potato smiles, baked beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-mini and apple slices.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and raisins.
Friday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Tuesday
Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, corn, dinner roll and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, cheese, lettuce, refried beans and Gravert's apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chili cheese dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Cream of tomato soup, crackers, chicken pasta salad, corn salad and seasonal fruit.
Tuesday
Meatballs on bun, shredded cheese, cheesy hash browns, brussells sprouts, apple crunch salad and lemon meringue pie.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potato, green beans with onions, lemon bar and wheat roll.
Thursday
Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and mandarin orange cake.
Friday
Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, spinach casserole, apple crisp and garlic wheat roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.