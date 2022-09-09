Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken and noodles, breadstick, peas, carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and mixed fruit cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Wednesday

Nachos with meat and cheese, refried beans, tater tots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, green beans, California mixed vegetables, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Friday

Sausage patty and cheese on English muffin, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, donut and yogurt.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, lettuce salad, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.

Tuesday

Sloppy Joe, potato smiles, baked beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-mini and apple slices.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and raisins.

Friday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and mandarin oranges.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Tuesday

Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, corn, dinner roll and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.

Friday

Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, cheese, lettuce, refried beans and Gravert's apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Chili cheese dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Cream of tomato soup, crackers, chicken pasta salad, corn salad and seasonal fruit.

Tuesday

Meatballs on bun, shredded cheese, cheesy hash browns, brussells sprouts, apple crunch salad and lemon meringue pie.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potato, green beans with onions, lemon bar and wheat roll.

Thursday

Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and mandarin orange cake.

Friday

Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, spinach casserole, apple crisp and garlic wheat roll.

