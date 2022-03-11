Clinton Schools

No school - spring break.

Camanche Schools

 No school - spring break.

Northeast Schools

No school - spring break.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken fajita, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Meatballs with marinara on bun, mozzarella cheese, cheesy hash browns, brussel sprouts, apple crunch salad and lemon meringue pie.

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, bread and apple orchard bar.

Thursday

Corned beef, buttered cabbage, garlic red roasted potatoes, salad with dressing, roll and grasshopper pie.

Friday

Ranch baked potato casserole, loose meat sandwich, peas, carrots and seasonal fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

