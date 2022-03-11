Clinton Schools
No school - spring break.
Camanche Schools
No school - spring break.
Northeast Schools
No school - spring break.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken fajita, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Meatballs with marinara on bun, mozzarella cheese, cheesy hash browns, brussel sprouts, apple crunch salad and lemon meringue pie.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, bread and apple orchard bar.
Thursday
Corned beef, buttered cabbage, garlic red roasted potatoes, salad with dressing, roll and grasshopper pie.
Friday
Ranch baked potato casserole, loose meat sandwich, peas, carrots and seasonal fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
