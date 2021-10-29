Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken fajita, chuckwagon corn, refried beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, french fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, squash, waffle fries, banana and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, green beans, tater tots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and cereal.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Ravioli, garlic toast, carrots, sliced cucumbers and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, dinner roll and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.
Friday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and raisins.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, juice cup and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, bosco bread sticks, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheesy french bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday
Pizza day.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue pulled pork on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Panko crusted fish, tater sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cherry cobbler.
Wednesday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, marinated slaw, cottage cheese and peaches.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, mixed berry fruit crisp and whole grain roll.
Friday
Ham and potato au gratin, green peas, biscuit and lemon bar.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.