Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken fajita, chuckwagon corn, refried beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, french fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Wednesday

Chicken drummies, squash, waffle fries, banana and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, green beans, tater tots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and cereal.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Ravioli, garlic toast, carrots, sliced cucumbers and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, dinner roll and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and fruit cocktail.

Thursday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.

Friday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and raisins.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, juice cup and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, bosco bread sticks, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheesy french bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday

Pizza day.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue pulled pork on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, tater sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cherry cobbler.

Wednesday

Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, marinated slaw, cottage cheese and peaches.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, mixed berry fruit crisp and whole grain roll.

Friday

Ham and potato au gratin, green peas, biscuit and lemon bar.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

