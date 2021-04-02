Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, natural crisp fries, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, wax beans, mixed vegetables, sliced pears and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Thursday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, Red Delicious apple and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, tater tots and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday
Sloppy Joes, potato smiles, peas, carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and applesauce.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes, fruit cocktail and Goldfish. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and peaches.
Friday
Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and strawberry applesauce.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school-made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Wednesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, tri tater, fresh broccoli and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy on baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, peaches and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Friday
Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and cheese cubes or cereal.
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.
Tuesday
Taco bake with salsa and snickerdoodle cookie.
Wednesday
Potato soup, tuscan greens, breadstick and orange.
Thursday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
