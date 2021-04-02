Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, natural crisp fries, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Wednesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, wax beans, mixed vegetables, sliced pears and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Thursday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, Red Delicious apple and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, tater tots and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday

Sloppy Joes, potato smiles, peas, carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and applesauce.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes, fruit cocktail and Goldfish. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and peaches.

Friday

Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and strawberry applesauce.

Monday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school-made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Wednesday

Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, tri tater, fresh broccoli and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy on baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, peaches and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Friday

Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and cheese cubes or cereal.

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.

Tuesday

Taco bake with salsa and snickerdoodle cookie.

Wednesday

Potato soup, tuscan greens, breadstick and orange.

Thursday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

