Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, cauliflower and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken fajita, broccoli, tater tots and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and waffle.
Thursday
Lasagna, peas, green beans, breadstick and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, toast and scrambled eggs.
Friday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, dinner roll and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and raisins.
Tuesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, wedge fries, baby carrots, apple slices and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday
Barbecue rib on bun, hash brown patty, green beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken and gravy, baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun, tater tots, vegetable salad and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.
Wednesday
Grilled chicken patty on bun, french fries, steamed carrots, applesauce cups and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancakes or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, ranchero beans, Baked Lays, celery sticks, peanut butter and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday
Homemade macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and peach crisp.
Tuesday
Garden quiche, pimento cheese salad, roasted zucchini and ambrosia.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit cup.
Thursday
Corn chowder, turkey sandwich, tomato wedges, garden pasta salad and apricot crumble.
Friday
Baked ham, California blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake and cornbread muffin.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
