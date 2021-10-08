Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, cauliflower and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken fajita, broccoli, tater tots and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and waffle.

Thursday

Lasagna, peas, green beans, breadstick and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, toast and scrambled eggs.

Friday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, dinner roll and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and raisins.

Tuesday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, wedge fries, baby carrots, apple slices and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday

Barbecue rib on bun, hash brown patty, green beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken and gravy, baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun, tater tots, vegetable salad and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.

Wednesday

Grilled chicken patty on bun, french fries, steamed carrots, applesauce cups and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancakes or cereal.

Thursday

Soft shell taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, ranchero beans, Baked Lays, celery sticks, peanut butter and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday

Homemade macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and peach crisp.

Tuesday

Garden quiche, pimento cheese salad, roasted zucchini and ambrosia.

Wednesday

Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit cup.

Thursday

Corn chowder, turkey sandwich, tomato wedges, garden pasta salad and apricot crumble.

Friday

Baked ham, California blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake and cornbread muffin.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

