Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Tony's pizza, peas, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, carrot coins, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Thursday
Hamburger on bun, hash brown patties, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, corn, green beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and peaches.
Thursday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes, frozen yogurt and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, ranchero beans, tater tots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, crackers, baby carrots, cucumber slices and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or ceeal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, mexican rice, romaine lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic bread stick and hot spiced apples.
Tuesday
Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and tropical fruit.
Wednesday
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, wheat dinner roll and pumpkin pie.
Thursday
Chili, crackers, coleslaw with raisins, cornbread and seasonal fresh fruit.
Friday
Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with onions, whole grain roll, lime fruited gelatin and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.