Clinton Schools

Monday

No school. 

Tuesday

Tony's pizza, peas, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, carrot coins, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Thursday

Hamburger on bun, hash brown patties, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, corn, green beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and peaches.

Thursday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes, frozen yogurt and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and strawberry applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school. 

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, ranchero beans, tater tots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, crackers, baby carrots, cucumber slices and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or ceeal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, mexican rice, romaine lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic bread stick and hot spiced apples.

Tuesday

Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and tropical fruit.

Wednesday

Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, wheat dinner roll and pumpkin pie.

Thursday

Chili, crackers, coleslaw with raisins, cornbread and seasonal fresh fruit.

Friday

Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with onions, whole grain roll, lime fruited gelatin and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

