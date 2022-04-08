Monday

Sloppy Joe on bun, french fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, peaches and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinna-minis.

Wednesday

Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick and syrup.

Thursday

Sausage patty and cheese on English muffin, hash browns, baby carrots, ranch and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Friday

No school.

Monday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, mandarin oranges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.

Tuesday

Garlic french bread, cheese pizza, lettuce salad, fresh cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and pears.

Wednesday

Hot dog, french fries, coleslaw and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and fruit cocktail.

Thursday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and apple slices.

Friday

No school.

Monday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, cucumber slices, peas and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Sloppy Joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, baked beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.

Wednesday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Ribette on bun, tater tots, peas and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

No school.

Monday

Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Vegetarian skillet breakfast, cheesy hash brown casserole, candied carrots, cottage cheese, fruit and banana bread.

Tuesday

Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrots, kidney bean salad and peach crumble.

Wednesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, pear crisp and garlic wheat roll.

Thursday

Honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, cinnamon apple gelatin, wheat roll and peach pie.

