Monday
Sloppy Joe on bun, french fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, peaches and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinna-minis.
Wednesday
Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick and syrup.
Thursday
Sausage patty and cheese on English muffin, hash browns, baby carrots, ranch and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Friday
No school.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, mandarin oranges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.
Tuesday
Garlic french bread, cheese pizza, lettuce salad, fresh cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and pears.
Wednesday
Hot dog, french fries, coleslaw and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and apple slices.
Friday
No school.
Monday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, cucumber slices, peas and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Sloppy Joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, baked beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.
Wednesday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Ribette on bun, tater tots, peas and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
No school.
Monday
Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Vegetarian skillet breakfast, cheesy hash brown casserole, candied carrots, cottage cheese, fruit and banana bread.
Tuesday
Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrots, kidney bean salad and peach crumble.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, pear crisp and garlic wheat roll.
Thursday
Honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, cinnamon apple gelatin, wheat roll and peach pie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.