Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, curly fries, mixed vegetables, Sidekick and Halloween cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Tuesday
Nachos, refried beans, tater tots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Thursday
Teriyaki beef dippers, buttermilk biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Tony's pizza, steamed broccoli, fresh vegetables with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.
Tuesday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and pears.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, orange wedges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and orange wedges.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cauliflower, broccoli and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots, rosy applesauce and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baked beans, spudsters and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll, pineapple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce, cucumber slices, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach salad, peaches and cupcake.
Tuesday
Garden quiche, ham salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Beef stroganoff, noodles, green beans with onions, whole grain bread, baked apples and raisins and ice cream.
Thursday
Maple and brown sugar pork loin, ranch baked potato casserole, Brussels sprouts, whole grain bread and no bake cookies.
Friday
Swiss cheeseburger on bun, baked sweet potato, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.