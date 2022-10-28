Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, curly fries, mixed vegetables, Sidekick and Halloween cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Tuesday

Nachos, refried beans, tater tots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Wednesday

Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Thursday

Teriyaki beef dippers, buttermilk biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Tony's pizza, steamed broccoli, fresh vegetables with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.

Tuesday

Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and pears.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, orange wedges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and fruit cocktail.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and orange wedges.

Friday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cauliflower, broccoli and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots, rosy applesauce and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baked beans, spudsters and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll, pineapple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce, cucumber slices, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach salad, peaches and cupcake.

Tuesday

Garden quiche, ham salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Beef stroganoff, noodles, green beans with onions, whole grain bread, baked apples and raisins and ice cream.

Thursday

Maple and brown sugar pork loin, ranch baked potato casserole, Brussels sprouts, whole grain bread and no bake cookies.

Friday

Swiss cheeseburger on bun, baked sweet potato, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.

