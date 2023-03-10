Clinton Schools

Spring Break.

Camanche Schools

Spring Break.

Northeast Schools

Spring Break.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday: Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic bread stick and tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and hot spiced apples.

Wednesday: Herbed baked cod, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli with cheese sauce, whole grain roll and blueberry crisp.

Thursday: Chili, crackers, carrot slaw with raisins, corn bread and seasonal fruit.

Friday: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, garlic roasted potatoes, lime mist salad, whole grain roll and grasshopper pie.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

