Clinton Schools
Monday
Corn dog, vegetarian beans, tri taters and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Wednesday
Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, fresh grapes and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Thursday
Chicken and rice, peas, breadstick, carrot coins and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Taco, refried beans, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and cereal.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and peaches.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, wedge fries, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Barbecue rib on bun, hash brown patty, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, corn, french fries, whole grain bread and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Lil smokies, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, peas and mixed fruit cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Taco in a bag, cheese, lettuce, salsa, apple slices and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry waffles or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, cheese, lettuce, taco salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday
Soft shell tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken fajita, cheese, lettuce, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Vegetable egg bake, turkey sausage patty, hash browns, breaded tomatoes, pineapple and banana muffin.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables and apple orchard bar.
Thursday
Closed - Veteran's Day.
Friday
Cheesy cauliflower soup, roast beef and cheese sandwich, fruited Jello and pecan pie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
