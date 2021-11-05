Clinton Schools

Monday

Corn dog, vegetarian beans, tri taters and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Wednesday

Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, fresh grapes and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Thursday

Chicken and rice, peas, breadstick, carrot coins and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Taco, refried beans, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and cereal.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and peaches.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, wedge fries, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Barbecue rib on bun, hash brown patty, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and strawberry applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, corn, french fries, whole grain bread and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Lil smokies, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, peas and mixed fruit cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Thursday

Taco in a bag, cheese, lettuce, salsa, apple slices and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry waffles or cereal.

Friday

Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, cheese, lettuce, taco salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday

Soft shell tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Friday

Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken fajita, cheese, lettuce, rice, beans and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Vegetable egg bake, turkey sausage patty, hash browns, breaded tomatoes, pineapple and banana muffin.

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables and apple orchard bar.

Thursday

Closed - Veteran's Day.

Friday

Cheesy cauliflower soup, roast beef and cheese sandwich, fruited Jello and pecan pie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

