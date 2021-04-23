Clinton Schools

Monday

Sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Tuesday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Wednesday

Corn dog, baked beans, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Thursday

Chicken and noodles, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Cook's choice. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pears.

Wednesday

Ravioli, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and applesauce.

Thursday

Corn dog, waffle fries, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pears.

Friday

Garlic french bread cheese pizza, potato salad, carrots, celery and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll, Mandarin oranges and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school-made bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, ranchero beans, Baked Lays, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, lettuce, cheese, salsa, baby carrots, pineapple and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and cherry crisp.

Tuesday

Cheese lasagna, garden salad, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.

Wednesday

Chicken salad sandwich, kidney bean salad and apple cinnamon coffee cake.

Thursday

Hamburger on bun, baked beans, Brussels sprouts and watermelon.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

