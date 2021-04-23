Clinton Schools
Monday
Sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Tuesday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Wednesday
Corn dog, baked beans, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Thursday
Chicken and noodles, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Cook's choice. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pears.
Wednesday
Ravioli, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and applesauce.
Thursday
Corn dog, waffle fries, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pears.
Friday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, potato salad, carrots, celery and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll, Mandarin oranges and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school-made bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, ranchero beans, Baked Lays, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, tortilla, lettuce, cheese, salsa, baby carrots, pineapple and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and cherry crisp.
Tuesday
Cheese lasagna, garden salad, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.
Wednesday
Chicken salad sandwich, kidney bean salad and apple cinnamon coffee cake.
Thursday
Hamburger on bun, baked beans, Brussels sprouts and watermelon.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.