Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, curly fries and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, French toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, waffles, french fries, baked beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
Tony's pizza, steamed broccoli, fresh vegetables with dip and sidekick (frozen fruit slushy). Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Go-Gurt and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple slices and egg and cheese biscuit.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.
Friday
Pork fritter on bun, hash brown patty, baby carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, twister fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, fruit shape up and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Fiestada pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, copper penny salad and fruit.
Wednesday
Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.
Thursday
Pulled pork on bun, barbecue sauce, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit cup.
Friday
Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.
