Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, curly fries and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, French toast sticks and syrup.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, waffles, french fries, baked beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.

Friday

Tony's pizza, steamed broccoli, fresh vegetables with dip and sidekick (frozen fruit slushy). Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Go-Gurt and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple slices and egg and cheese biscuit.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.

Friday

Pork fritter on bun, hash brown patty, baby carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, twister fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, fruit shape up and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Fiestada pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, copper penny salad and fruit.

Wednesday

Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.

Thursday

Pulled pork on bun, barbecue sauce, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit cup.

Friday

Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.

