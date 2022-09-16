Monday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, steamed carrots, green beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Tuesday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, tossed salad, steamed broccoli and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Thursday
Shredded beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks with marinara, mixed vegetables, fresh vegetables with dip and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday
Hot dog, wedge fries, peas, carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini confetti pancakes and peaches.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, strawberries and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and strawberry applesauce.
Friday
Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, fresh broccoli and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and strawberries.
Monday
Lasagna casserole, bosco breadstick, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and fruit Shape Up. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, Mexican rice and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Friday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, vegetable salad, pineapple and Crispy Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal.
Monday
Cheese omelet, hash brown and sausage. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, seasonal melon and garlic french bread.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, roll and blueberry crisp.
Thursday
Vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.
Friday
Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.