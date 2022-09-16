Monday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, steamed carrots, green beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Tuesday

Chicken alfredo, breadstick, tossed salad, steamed broccoli and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Thursday

Shredded beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks with marinara, mixed vegetables, fresh vegetables with dip and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday

Hot dog, wedge fries, peas, carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini confetti pancakes and peaches.

Wednesday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, strawberries and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and strawberry applesauce.

Friday

Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, fresh broccoli and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and strawberries.

Monday

Lasagna casserole, bosco breadstick, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and fruit Shape Up. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, Mexican rice and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Friday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, vegetable salad, pineapple and Crispy Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal.

Monday

Cheese omelet, hash brown and sausage. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swedish meatballs, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Vegetable lasagna, side salad, seasonal melon and garlic french bread.

Wednesday

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, roll and blueberry crisp.

Thursday

Vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.

Friday

Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

