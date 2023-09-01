Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, curly fries and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Sloppy joe on bun, potato wedges, steamed carrots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
Tony's pizza, steamed broccoli, fresh vegetables with dip and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Corn dog, french fries, cucumber slices and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, string cheese, cereal and peaches.
Wednesday
Cheese pizza bites, marinara sauce, lettuce salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, refried beans, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and strawberry applesauce.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baked beans, potato cubes and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk. mini cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast or cereal and toast.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, mandarin oranges and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, apple and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Cheeseburger on wheat bun, baked beans, potato salad and chocolate cake.
Wednesday
Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, green beans, wheat roll and sliced peaches.
Thursday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Friday
Baked ham, california blend vegetables, scalloped pineapple and cornbread muffin.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
