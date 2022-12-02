Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, curly fries, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, fresh fries, baked beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
French bread pizza, salad with ranch dressing, corn and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, french fries, butternut squash, strawberry applesauce and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Hamburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, garlic toast, lettuce salad, green beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and strawberries.
Friday
Pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, baby baker potatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, applesauce cups and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna casserole, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli bacon salad, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and chocolate cream pie.
Tuesday
Ham and beans, tossed salad, cornbread and peaches.
Wednesday
Pot roast, gravy, roasted red potatoes, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and applesauce cake.
Thursday
Roasted turkey, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, cauliflower with parsley, whole grain roll and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Lasagna, green beans, garlic french bread and orange pineapple cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.