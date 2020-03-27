Clinton Schools
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23 to April 9 at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. South. This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Sliced turkey sandwich, cauliflower, brococli, orange and milk.
Tuesday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, baby carrots, peach cup and milk.
Wednesday
Sliced ham sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, apple and milk.
Thursday
Cheese sandwich, assorted vegetables, banana and milk.
Friday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, baby carrots, assorted fruit and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate cream pie.
Tuesday
Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas, Mandarin oranges and banana.
Wednesday
Open faced hot turkey sandwich on wheat bread, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and pudding parfait.
Thursday
Chili, tuscan greens, cornbread and fresh fruit.
Friday
Baked fish, tater tots, broccoli slaw and fruit crisp.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
