Clinton Schools

Monday

Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, potato wedges and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Tuesday

Lasagna, spinach, green beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken drummies, stewed tomatoes, corn, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Thursday

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Friday

Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, wax beans, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, raisins and string cheese.

Tuesday

Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese quesadilla, tri tater, refried beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.

Friday

Hamburger, french fries, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, tri tater, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.

Tuesday

Deli ham and cheese on school made bun, spudsters, steamed carrots and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty on baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Pepperoni breadstick, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, diced strawberries and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Nacho grande, refried beans, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Friday

Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, celery sticks, peanut butter and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pizza day.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, fresh pineapple and yogurt.

Wednesday

Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, watermelon and blueberry pie.

Thursday

Loose meat on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Friday

Cauliflower cheese soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

