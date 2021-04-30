Clinton Schools
Monday
Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, potato wedges and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Tuesday
Lasagna, spinach, green beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, stewed tomatoes, corn, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Thursday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Friday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, wax beans, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, raisins and string cheese.
Tuesday
Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese quesadilla, tri tater, refried beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.
Friday
Hamburger, french fries, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, tri tater, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Deli ham and cheese on school made bun, spudsters, steamed carrots and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty on baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Pepperoni breadstick, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, diced strawberries and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Nacho grande, refried beans, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Friday
Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, celery sticks, peanut butter and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, fresh pineapple and yogurt.
Wednesday
Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, watermelon and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Loose meat on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Friday
Cauliflower cheese soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
