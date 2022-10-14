Clinton Schools
Monday
Mini corn dog, curly fries, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday
Chicken and noodles, breadstick, peas, carrots, fresh vegetables with dip and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, green beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday
Chicken fajita, tri tater, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and raisins.
Wednesday
Sloppy joes, potato smiles, carrots, celery and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and mandarin oranges.
Friday
Hot dog, potato wedges, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, french fries, baked beans and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Chili, crackers, whole grain bread, baby carrots and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Deli ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce, sweet potato bites, orange fruit fluff and Rice Crispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and string cheese and cereal and string cheese.
Friday
Breakfast: juice, milk
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast, gravy, roasted red potatoes, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and applesauce cake.
Tuesday
Herbed baked cod, tarter sauce, brown rice pilaf, spinach and onion, whole grain roll and lime Jello with pears.
Wednesday
Ham and beans, tossed salad, cornbread and peaches.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.
Friday
Lasagna, green beans, garlic french bread and orange pineapple cup.
