Clinton Schools

Monday

Mini corn dog, curly fries, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.

Tuesday

Chicken and noodles, breadstick, peas, carrots, fresh vegetables with dip and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, green beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Thursday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Friday

No school. 

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday

Chicken fajita, tri tater, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and raisins.

Wednesday

Sloppy joes, potato smiles, carrots, celery and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and mandarin oranges.

Friday

Hot dog, potato wedges, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and cinnamon applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, french fries, baked beans and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Chili, crackers, whole grain bread, baby carrots and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Deli ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce, sweet potato bites, orange fruit fluff and Rice Crispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and string cheese and cereal and string cheese.

Friday

Breakfast: juice, milk

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pot roast, gravy, roasted red potatoes, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and applesauce cake.

Tuesday

Herbed baked cod, tarter sauce, brown rice pilaf, spinach and onion, whole grain roll and lime Jello with pears.

Wednesday

Ham and beans, tossed salad, cornbread and peaches.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.

Friday

Lasagna, green beans, garlic french bread and orange pineapple cup.

