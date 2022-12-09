Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken fajita, refried beans, tri tater and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with ranch and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, steamed carrots, peas and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara, green beans, corn and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, apple slices and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and orange wedges.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and apple slices.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, potato salad, broccoli, cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and Mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, Mexican rice and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, harvard beets, whole grain bread and seasonal fruit.
Tuesday
Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, ambrosia and whole grain roll.
Wednesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, fruit pie and ice cream.
Thursday
Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.
Friday
Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked fresh sweet potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.