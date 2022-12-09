Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken fajita, refried beans, tri tater and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.

Tuesday

Chicken alfredo, breadstick, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with ranch and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, steamed carrots, peas and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Friday

Bosco sticks, marinara, green beans, corn and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, apple slices and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and orange wedges.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and apple slices.

Friday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, potato salad, broccoli, cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and Mandarin oranges.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, Mexican rice and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.

Tuesday

Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Friday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, harvard beets, whole grain bread and seasonal fruit.

Tuesday

Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, ambrosia and whole grain roll.

Wednesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, fruit pie and ice cream.

Thursday

Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.

Friday

Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked fresh sweet potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

