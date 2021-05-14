Clinton Schools
Monday
Corn dog, green beans, waffle fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and French toast sticks.
Tuesday
Chicken quesadilla, squash, chuckwagon corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Barbecue pork, vegetarian beans, natural crisp fries, fresh grapes and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Thursday
Chicken and rice, spinach, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Friday
Cook's choice, french fries vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pork fritter, curly fries, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and raisins.
Tuesday
Hot dog, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday
Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken, green beans, tri taters, garlic cheddar biscuit and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Sloppy Joe on school made bun, potato cubes, ranchero beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken alfredo, romaine lettuce, bosco breadstick, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Thursday
Lil smokies, barbecue sauce, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, donut stick and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, baked Cheetos, baby carrots, apple slices and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast, vegetables, wheat dinner roll and fresh fruit cup.
Tuesday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and orange Dreamsicle salad.
Wednesday
Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no-contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to reopen congregate sites has not been made yet but participants will be informed when that date is determined.
