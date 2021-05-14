Clinton Schools

Monday

Corn dog, green beans, waffle fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and French toast sticks.

Tuesday

Chicken quesadilla, squash, chuckwagon corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Barbecue pork, vegetarian beans, natural crisp fries, fresh grapes and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Thursday

Chicken and rice, spinach, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Friday

Cook's choice, french fries vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pork fritter, curly fries, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and raisins.

Tuesday

Hot dog, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday

Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken, green beans, tri taters, garlic cheddar biscuit and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Sloppy Joe on school made bun, potato cubes, ranchero beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken alfredo, romaine lettuce, bosco breadstick, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.

Thursday

Lil smokies, barbecue sauce, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, donut stick and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, baked Cheetos, baby carrots, apple slices and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pizza day.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pot roast, vegetables, wheat dinner roll and fresh fruit cup.

Tuesday

Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and orange Dreamsicle salad.

Wednesday

Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no-contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to reopen congregate sites has not been made yet but participants will be informed when that date is determined.

Tags

Trending Video