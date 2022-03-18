Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, sliced pears and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Tuesday
French toast sticks, syrup, sausage patty, hash brown, baby carrots with ranch and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick and syrup.
Wednesday
Lasagna rollup, breadstick, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday
Cheeseburger on bun, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, corn, sliced strawberries and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and applesauce.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and pears.
Wednesday
Fiesta pizza, lettuce salad, candied carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and apple slices.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and graham crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and raisins.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, peas and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, spudsters, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, celery sticks, peanut butter, apple slices and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Thursday
Taco in a bag, cheese, lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, baby carrots, taco salad and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Sloppy Joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Grilled cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, whole grain roll and applesauce cake.
Tuesday
Herbed baked cod, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, spinach and onion, whole grain roll and rosy pears.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, curried rice pilaf, tossed salad, corn bead, cottage cheese and peaches.
Thursday
Roasted turkey, gravy, baked sweet potato, peas, whole grain roll and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, orange pineapple cup and garlic french bread.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
