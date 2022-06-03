Clinton Summer Lunch Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to children ages 1 to 18 during the summer months at no charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables and dip and strawberries.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, tossed salad with ranch, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk and cinni-minis. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and watermelon.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and toast. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and apple.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, fresh vegetables with dip and pears.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Tuesday
Roast beef, baked potato, gravy, green beans, wheat roll and peach crumble.
Wednesday
Goulash, tuscan green salad, breadsticks, Mandarin oranges and pecan pie.
Thursday
Corn chowder, turkey salad, garden pasta salad, wheat roll and apricot crumble.
Friday
Baked ham, California blend vegetables, cornbread muffin and strawberry shortcake.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
