Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to children ages one to 18 during the summer months at no charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany children, but meals are for children only.
Monday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart. Lunch: cheeseburger on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries.
Tuesday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, tossed salad with ranch, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Breakfast: Juice, milk and cinni-minis. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and watermelon.
Thursday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and toast. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and apple.
Friday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, fresh vegetables with dip and pears.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Tuesday: Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, green beans, wheat roll and peach crumble.
Wednesday: Brat with sauerkraut on bun, baked beans, potato salad, watermelon and apple pie.
Thursday: Corn chowder, turkey salad, tomato wedges, garden pasta salad, wheat roll and apricot crumble.
Friday: Baked ham, California blend vegetables, cornbread muffin and strawberry shortcake.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
