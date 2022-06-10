Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to children ages one to 18 during the summer months at no charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, tossed salad with ranch, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk and cinni-minis. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and watermelon.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and toast. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and apple.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, fresh vegetables with dip and pears.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and cheese sandwich, copper penny salad and fruit.
Wednesday
Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.
Thursday
Pulled pork on bun, barbecue sauce, baked beans, tossed salad, dressing and fruit cup.
Friday
Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.