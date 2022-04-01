Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Beef and bean or cheese burrito, refried beans, tater tots, sliced strawberries and raspberry churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Thursday

Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, cauliflower with cheese and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

Friday

Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Monday

Corn dog, tri tater, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday

Pasta bake, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pears.

Thursday

Chicken Alfredo, garlic toast, lettuce salad, green beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and mixed fruit.

Friday

Cheese bosco sticks, potato salad, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and apple slices.

Monday

Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast burrito or cereal.

Tuesday

Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, baked beans, sweet fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel, cream cheese and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, vegetable salad, strawberry cups and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, whole grain bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, corn, french fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.

Wednesday

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday

Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.

Friday

Tuna loaf, herbed pilaf, four way mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

