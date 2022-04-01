Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Beef and bean or cheese burrito, refried beans, tater tots, sliced strawberries and raspberry churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Thursday
Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, cauliflower with cheese and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Monday
Corn dog, tri tater, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Pasta bake, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pears.
Thursday
Chicken Alfredo, garlic toast, lettuce salad, green beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and mixed fruit.
Friday
Cheese bosco sticks, potato salad, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and apple slices.
Monday
Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast burrito or cereal.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, baked beans, sweet fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel, cream cheese and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, vegetable salad, strawberry cups and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, whole grain bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, corn, french fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.
Friday
Tuna loaf, herbed pilaf, four way mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
