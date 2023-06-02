Clinton Schools

Monday

Breaded tenderloin, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.

Tuesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh vegetables with dip and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, Ambrosia and wheat roll. 

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, cinnamon apple crisp and ice cream. 

Wednesday

Swiss steak, baked potato, broccoli slaw, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.

Thursday

Ham loaf, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday

Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit cup.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

