Clinton Schools
Monday
Breaded tenderloin, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh vegetables with dip and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, Ambrosia and wheat roll.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, cinnamon apple crisp and ice cream.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, baked potato, broccoli slaw, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Thursday
Ham loaf, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday
Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.