Clinton Schools

Spring Break - no school.

Camanche Schools

Spring Break - no school.

Northeast Schools

Spring Break - no school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pot roast with vegetables, wheat dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday

Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.

Wednesday

Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.

