Clinton Schools
Spring Break - no school.
Camanche Schools
Spring Break - no school.
Northeast Schools
Spring Break - no school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast with vegetables, wheat dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.
Wednesday
Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.
