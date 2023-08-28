Des Moines, IA – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has been asked to help bring in 150 dogs that have nowhere else to turn. This is compounding an already existing capacity challenge with critically high number of dogs in care.
The ARL is urgently asking for the public’s help to adopt to free up space for these dogs by Monday.
"In the last month alone, we have received a staggering 400 dogs and the number of dogs who have been adopted have not kept pace. As a result, we have little to no kennel space and 150 more dogs who urgently need our help,” says Joe Stafford, the Director of Animal Services for ARL.
“Right now, we are unable to commit to helping these other dogs unless we can find adopters for the dogs currently in our care by Monday. This is where the support of the community becomes paramount,” Stafford says.
Now through Sunday the ARL is hosting a Clear the Shelters adoption promotion. Adoption fees are waived for any dogs or cats 6+ months at the Ankeny PetSmart both Saturday and Sunday, and adoption fees are 50% off for pets 6+ months at all other locations through Sunday. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and retail discounts. Visit ARL-Iowa.org for a list of available pets – the selection changes daily, sometimes hourly.
